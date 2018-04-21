Planned Parenthood to Spend Millions on Midterms: Loesch Says Taxpayers ‘Forced’ to Finance Dems (VIDEO)

Planned Parenthood’s political arm is part of a coalition of liberal groups which plan to spend $30 million to help Democrats in key states in the 2018 midterm elections.

Radio host and NRA national spokesperson Dana Loesch said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday that it’s “infuriating” to see federal funds still going to Planned Parenthood, meaning taxpayers may not realize they’re indirectly funding Democrats.