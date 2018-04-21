New York Governor Actually Says He’s a Muslim Woman During News Conference (VIDEO)

“As New Yorkers, we are especially aware of issues of diversity,” Cuomo said at the Jan., 2017 news conference. “We are aware of issues of intolerance because we are 18 million people from countries across the globe.”

As a New Yorker, I am a Muslim. I am a Jew. I am Black. I am gay. I am a woman seeking to control her body. We are one New York​. pic.twitter.com/peOL9x2ltl — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 29, 2017

“We are probably the most diverse state on the globe,” he continued, apparently forgetting that most other countries aren’t considered states in the same way that New York is considered a state.

“It is the essence of who we are,” he continued. “And we have no tolerance for intolerance.”

While that perhaps raises issues of what “intolerance” consists of in the mind of one Andrew Cuomo, nothing he’s said thus far is terribly controversial or outré. Then things took a turn.

“As a New Yorker, I am a Muslim. As a New Yorker, I am Jewish. As a New Yorker, I am black. I am gay. I am disabled. I am a woman seeking to control her health and her choices,” he continued. “Because as a New Yorker, we are one community.” – READ MORE

