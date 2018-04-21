Obama DOJ Tried to Shut Down Clinton Investigation BECAUSE of Election

Barack Obama may be under the illusion that his eight years in office were scandal-free, but reality is rearing its ugly head once again. Over a year after the 44th president left office, yet another accusation of bias is shaking the Obama administration’s not-so-perfect legacy.

At the center of the latest scandal is a scathing report from the Office of Inspector General, which has come out as part of the investigation into disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

“On Friday, April 13, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) at the Department of Justice issued a report on McCabe, detailing how he had ‘lacked candor,’” even under oath, on four occassions that dealt with a leak to the Wall Street Journal,” CNS News summarized.

“For this misconduct the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility recommended that McCabe be fired,” that outlet continued. This by itself isn’t new information, but additional details that are part of the report are now raising questions about the entire Obama administration.

There is strong evidence that during the run-up to the 2016 election, Obama’s team improperly pressured McCabe and other FBI officials to drop their inquiry into the Clinton Foundation, the Bill and Hillary-backed organization that has been accused of making shady pay-to-play deals.

“McCabe told the OIG that on August 12, 2016, he received a telephone call from PADAG (Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General) regarding the FBI’s handling of the CF Investigation,” stated the government report. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1