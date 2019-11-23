Planned Parenthood Thanks Lady Gaga, John Legend, Ariana Grande For Their Support

With the announcement of the Grammy nominees, abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood took to Twitter to celebrate some of their biggest supporters: John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga.

“Artists that support abortion access get nominated for #Grammys. Coincidence??? We think nah. Congrats on the nominations!” the official Twitter account said as it tagged various musicians.

“This list included artists who have signed the company’s new ‘Bans Off My Body’ campaign, designed to raise awareness for what Rolling Stone described as ‘devastating restrictions on abortion that have swept across the country over the past few years,’” reports LifeNews. “Planned Parenthood thanked ‘body-positive’ artist Lizzo (‘Truth Hurts’) ,17-year-old singer Billie Eilish, ‘God Is a Woman’ diva Ariana Grande, indie-folk artist Bon Iver, super lefty Lady Gaga, People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ John Legend, pop up-and-comer Maggie Rogers, UK band The 1975, Sarah Bareilles, and Swedish import Tove Lo for pledging support for the campaign.”

Celebrities have been fighting tooth and nail to keep Planned Parenthood alive during the Trump administration, though it’s confusing why they are so afraid; Republicans failed to defund the abortion giant when they had control of both Congress and the presidency. – READ MORE