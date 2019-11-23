Kanye West held a surprise worship service in a jail — now an atheist group is demanding it never happen again

An atheist group has issued a formal complaint to a Texas sheriff after he allowed Christian rapper Kanye West to hold a worship service in a county jail last week.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation requested in a letter to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez Monday that a religious gathering like the “church service” West held in the Harris County Jail never happen again, arguing it violated the Constitution.

“It is our understanding that Harris County Sheriff officials organized two concerts for inmates and staff on Friday, November 15,” the letter recalls. “Kanye West and his choir performed songs from West’s recent religious album, ‘Jesus Is King,’ and the performances were ‘really more like a church service,’ a sentiment you explicitly and publicly admitted. Photos suggest this is true, too.”

The “photos” in reference show one tweet by Sheriff Gonzalez saying, “ and his choir brought some light and #churchservice to people who needed it today at the Harris County Jail,” and another recalling West’s words to inmates that “this is a mission, not a show.” – READ MORE