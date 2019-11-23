VA Democrat Leader Introduces Bill Allowing Minors To Have Abortions Without Parental Consent Or Judge’s Permission

This week, a Virginia legislator introduced a bill whose summary states it “removes the requirement that a pregnant minor seeking an abortion obtain either parental consent or judicial authorization.”

Sen. Dick Saslaw of Fairfax County, Virginia, who was elected by Virginia Senate Democrats to be their next majority leader, as Richmond.com reports, introduced Senate Bill 21, which also states:

The bill removes the requirement that a pregnant woman seeking to obtain an abortion undergo a fetal transabdominal ultrasound prior to obtaining an abortion at least 24 hours prior to obtaining an abortion, or at least two hours prior to obtaining an abortion if the pregnant woman lives at least 100 miles from the facility where the abortion is to be performed. The bill also removes language classifying facilities that perform five or more first-trimester abortions per month as hospitals for the purpose of complying with regulations establishing minimum standards for hospitals.

Democrat legislators in Virginia seem determined to support abortion providers. As National Review reported in late October:

Documents uncovered from earlier this year show that Virginia governor Ralph Northam obtained talking points on abortion policy from both Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia. The documents were released today by Judicial Watch, which filed requests in February under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, seeking records of communication between Northam's staff related to abortion or the abortion bill sponsored earlier this year by state representative Kathy Tran. The group also requested records of communication between Northam's staff and Planned Parenthood or the abortion-advocacy PAC EMILY's List.