Planned Parenthood Spending $1.5 Million to Re-Elect PA Gov. Tom Wolf

Planned Parenthood – The Nation’s Largest Abortion Business – Says It Is Planning To Spend $1.5 Million To Re-elect Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

“Tom Wolf’s reelection will decide whether or not our patients have access to healthcare,” said Sari Stevens, executive director of Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania’s political arm, according to Philly.com. “He’s the last line of defense.”

Stevens reportedly said most voters in the suburbs of Philadelphia have a favorable view of Planned Parenthood.

In December, Wolf vetoed state Senate Bill 3, a measure that would have banned late-term dismemberment abortions during which an unborn baby’s limbs are torn off its body prior to removing it from the mother’s uterus. Wolf said the ban was “extreme” and “restrictive.”

I just vetoed the most restrictive anti-choice bill in the country because PA women don’t need Harrisburg politicians making their health care decisions. #SB3 pic.twitter.com/BVkMeOTFye — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 18, 2017

In May, Wolf also vowed to veto a newly introduced measure that would ban abortions after the point at which a fetal heartbeat can be detected, at approximately six weeks of pregnancy. The bill was patterned after one signed into law by Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. That law has been challenged by Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). – READ MORE

