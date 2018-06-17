The End Of Merkel? CDU Lawmaker Admits Germany Could Have A New Chancellor “By The End Of Next Week”

It’s looking increasingly likely that German Chancellor Angela Merkel may have attended her last G-7 conference.

A day after the euro whipsawed on conflicting reports touting the collapse of Merkel’s governing coalition, a lawmaker from Merkel’s own party said the Chancellor could be out by the end of next week during an appearance on BBC World at One (via Express). On Friday, German media reported that Merkel’s junior coalition partner, the CSU, had announced the end of its alliance with Merkel’s CDU – though that report was quickly denied.

While the German public’s anger over Merkel’s “open door” policy has been simmering for years, the instability within the ruling coalition – which features a decades-old political alliance between the CDU and CSU – intensified when Merkel decided over the weekend to veto a plan by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer aimed at controlling and reducing illegal migration. The minister’s refusal to back down has already shattered an uneasy truce between conservative backers and opponents of her liberal asylum policy.

German MP Kai Whittaker, a CDU member, said Merkel’s clashes with Seehofer – who is demanding that German border police be given the right to turn back migrants without identity papers or who are already registered elsewhere in the European Union – are threatening to bring about “a new political situation. And probably a new chancellor.” – READ MORE

