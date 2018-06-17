California Breakup Plan ‘Dead on Arrival,’ Says GOP Leader

Californians will vote this fall on a proposal to split itself into three states, but a Republican Party leader in the Golden State dismissed the idea Friday.

“It’s dead on arrival, but it does spark some interesting conversations about what’s wrong with California, what’s wrong here with the big cities that are very liberal here in California,” Republican National Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon said Friday night Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper has pushed the idea for several years, arguing the state has grown too big to be governed effectively. This month, he finally got enough signatures to place the measure on the November ballot.

Under the proposal, California would become three states — with lower-income areas dispersed in such a way that all would be wealthier, on average, than the current state.

The new state of California would consist of Los Angeles, Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties. An analysis by the Sacramento Bee shows it would have a median household income of $86,915, compared with $63,800 for all of current California.

It would also be reliably liberal. The Bee reports that Democrat Hillary Clinton would have defeated President Donald Trump there, 69 percent to 25 percent, in 2016.

The new state of Northern California basically would cover the upper half of the state, dominated by the San Francisco metropolitan area. It would have a $101,202 household median income and would have backed Clinton by a margin of 65 percent to 28 percent. – READ MORE

