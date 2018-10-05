    True Pundit

    Planned Parenthood Appears To Tweet Out Threat Against GOP In Wake Of FBI Kavanaugh Report

    Posted on by
    Plenty of left-leaning government officials and political activists are, no doubt, marshaling their troops ahead of a contentious Supreme Court confirmation vote, but Planned Parenthood Action took their “action” a step further, warning senators who vote “yes” on Kavanaugh to watch their backs.

    In a truly chilling tweet, Planned Parenthood Action seemed to indicate they’re expanding their victim base to the already-born. – READ MORE

     

