Sen Graham Calls Feinstein’s Statement on Kavanaugh ‘Yelling’ a ‘Joke’: He ‘Defended His Good Name’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) slammed Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and other Democrat senators for taking aim at Judge Brett Kavanaugh, saying he was “yelling” when he testified — Graham has actively supported Kavanaugh.

Graham erupted during the hearing when the Supreme Court nominee testified against sexual assault accusations, slamming his Democrat colleges for the “sham” hearing.

Graham said, during a Fox News interview, that Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers are “playing a game” by withholding therapist notes from the Senate Judiciary Committee that were previously shared with The Washington Post.

He added that Ford has “been used by the Democratic Party” and “the person who betrayed her trust and leaked her name to media had a political agenda.” – READ MORE