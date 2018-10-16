Billionaire Koch Brothers: Trump is ‘Wrong,’ It’s ‘Morally Right’ to Import Foreign Welfare Dependents

The Pro-mass Immigration, Gop Megadonor, Billionaire Koch Brothers Are Opposing President Trump’s Initiative To Save American Taxpayers From Having To Subsidize Welfare-dependent Legal Immigrants.

Through the Koch brothers’ network of organizations—which have campaigned for Democrats’ open borders policies this election cycle—which include the pro-mass immigration LIBRE Initiative and the economic libertarianism group Freedom Partners, the billionaire donors are opposing Trump’s reform to the legal immigration system.

Ban on Welfare-Dependent Foreign Nationals May Shift Legal Immigration Toward Europe, Japan https://t.co/sDwbVXpIJa — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) September 26, 2018

Freedom Partners Executive Vice President Nathan Nascimento said in a statement that allowing mass migration of welfare-dependent foreign nationals into the U.S. is “morally right,” calling Trump’s reform “the wrong approach.”

“We should always welcome people who desire to come here and contribute because is it both morally right and their efforts benefit our nation, economy, and taxpayers,” Nascimento said.– READ MORE