Pizza Guy Delivers To Army Base, Gets Nabbed By ICE

A Long Island man faces imminent deportation after he failed to provide proper identification while delivering a pizza to an army base.

Pablo Villavicencio had delivered pizzas to the Fort Hamilton army base before, but on Friday he did not have “valid Department of Defense identification,” a spokesman told Buzzfeed. Villavicencio was in the country illegally from Ecuador, but was married to a U.S. citizen and had started the process to gain legal residency status in February.

When Villavicencio failed to provide the identification necessary to enter the base (he previously had been allowed to enter with just his New York City I.D., allegedly), he was directed to get a daily pass. He signed a waiver agreeing to a background check. That background check found an active ICE warrant for the deliveryman. Villavicencio had apparently agreed to leave the U.S. in 2010 but stayed, becoming an “ICE fugitive,” according to agency spokeswoman Rachael Yong Yow.

“There aren’t words that can describe the drama that my daughters and I are living,” his wife, Sandra Chica, told Spanish-language newspaper El Diario. “From one moment to the next, life changed for us, and all I ask is for them to not deport my husband, to give him an opportunity.”

The 35-year-old pizza deliveryman lived in Hempstead, Long Island with his wife of five years and their two daughters, aged 3 and 2. He is currently sitting in jail and may be deported before his oldest daughter’s fourth birthday. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1