NYT Reporters Say ‘F**k The Military,’ Promote Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories, Tweet The N-Word

The NYT knowingly employs journalists who use vulgar language to deride the military, float anti-Semitic conspiracies, and use racial slurs on Twitter, The Daily Caller has learned.

Further, the NYT communications department refused to acknowledge, defend or disavow the tweets in several emails from the Caller. Nor would the journalists themselves respond to requests for comment.

NYT journalist Jugal Patel tweeted in 2012, “Fuck the military.”

NYT Afghanistan reporter Fahim Abed has used his Twitter account, once in 2014 and again in 2015, to push an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that the head of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, trained with Israel’s Mossad.

Another NYT reporter, Sapna Maheshwari, enjoyed tweeting the n-word in 2012 – READ MORE

