Judge Jeanine Jockeys to Replace Sessions as Attorney General

Jeanine Pirro, a Fox News host who will soon be releasing a new book, is jockeying to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions, according to four people familiar with her correspondence.

A former administration official said President Donald Trump previously dangled the possibly of offering Pirro, who is often referred to as Judge Jeanine, a top appointment in his administration during a November meeting in the Oval Office, Politico reported. The same official clarified they think Trump was engaging in flattery and they don’t think Trump was seriously going to consider her for a federal judgeship.” Pirro has, nevertheless, repeatedly told White House aides and advisers she is interested in serving as the nation’s top law enforcement official.

Pirro’s Fox News colleagues have laughed at her frequent mentions of the possibility of getting senior-level government work, according to one Fox employee. Two White House aides said they believe the president is not seriously considering bringing Pirro on to replace current Attorney General Jeff Sessions, despite Trump’s long-standing frustration with him.

But Pirro’s interest in a big administration job has nonetheless drawn notice. Trump, whose relationship with Pirro dates back decades, has demonstrated a penchant for bringing cable news stars into his administration — most recently tapping CNBC commentator Larry Kudlow to be his top economic adviser — and for making key personnel decisions without first consulting aides, including chief of staff John Kelly. – READ MORE

