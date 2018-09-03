Pirro to Jeff Sessions: Either Resign Immediately or Put on Your Big Boy Pants and Be a Real Attorney General

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” host Jeanine Pirro lambasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions in her “Opening Statement” segment and called on him to resign or to put on his “big boy pants and be a real attorney general.”

“What don’t you get?” Pirro said. “Have you no self-esteem, self-regard, self-respect? Where is your dignity? Why would you stay in a job where you are not wanted — a job you took under false pretenses, knowing you wouldn’t be able to do the complete job? And why do you continued to stay? No one elected you, Jeff, petitioned to make sure you got the job. You’re certainly not entitled to the job. You groveled and begged for the job and out of loyalty he gave it to you. You are so clueless. You don’t even know you are being used. You don’t even know you are nothing but a shill. In fact, the only constituency that wants you is the deep state that needs someone to protect their flank from investigation.”

“You need to do one of two things,” she added. “You need to resign immediately, because you’re not wanted, or put on your big boy pants and be a real attorney general.” – READ MORE

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said Saturday on Fox & Friends that he believes Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be fired after the midterm elections.

His comments come after a court filing uncovered by Judicial Watch revealed that no FISA court hearings were held regarding warrants to spy on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Jarrett said Saturday that the Supreme Court should get involved in order to prevent future abuses.

He said that a show cause hearing should be held to determine why Justice Department and FBI officials involved shouldn’t be held in contempt.

.@GreggJarrett: “I think after the election, Jeff Sessions will be fired.” pic.twitter.com/O1R76oVUZU — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 1, 2018

The Justice Department released documents in July that were used by the government to justify the FISA surveillance warrant against Page. – READ MORE