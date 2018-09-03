‘I’m Going to be Fighting Trump’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tries to Recruit Children to Help Her Campaign (VIDEO)

Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has made her views on the Trump administration clear, but this time, she is “organizing the kids” to get her point across.

Ocasio-Cortez joined a group of kids and a candidate for Lieutenant Governor of New York, Jumaane Williams, to tell the children that they need to help her “fight Trump.”

https://twitter.com/Ocasio2018/status/1036004460215058432

“I’m the Democratic nominee for Congress so I’m going to go to D.C. and I’m going to be fighting [President Donald] Trump,” Ocasio-Cortez told the group of boys.

The group of boys couldn’t be more excited to hear that someone was going to be “fighting” the president of the United States. The boys cheered and aired their distaste for the president to the likely congresswoman. – READ MORE

A media darling of the far left, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is fast becoming an uninformed joke to the more observant — a dingbat who is nothing more than spin.

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic Party’s nominee for New York’s 14th Congressional District, wrote a tweet that was equal parts ignorance and self-congratulation in which she defended her membership in the group Abolish ICE, which wants to do away with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Responding to criticism that getting rid of ICE would get rid of the agency that just made headlines for deporting a suspected Nazi war criminal living in the United States illegally, Ocasio-Cortez trafficked in blanket generalizations and an implied celebration of her own “bravery.”

She tweeted that ICE “incarcerates children and sexually assaults women with impunity.”

She segued into her “courage” by tweeting that “I have no problem saying white supremacy has no place in this country,” and stated that “It’s the GOP that struggles to say that.”

#AbolishICE means not having an agency that incarcerates children and sexually assaults women with impunity. It does not mean abolish deportation. Also, I have no problem saying white supremacy has no place in this country. It’s the GOP that struggles to say that. https://t.co/7gbXezIhu5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) August 21, 2018

Of course, she offered no evidence to prove anything about sexual assaults — not even a link to an actual news article, for instance. – READ MORE