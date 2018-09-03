68% of Voters: Illegal Immigration ‘Major Problem,’ Feds Not Doing Enough

A Rasmussen Reports Poll Shows A Majority Of American Voters — 68 Percent — Believe That Illegal Immigration Is A “major Problem” And That The Federal Government Is Not Doing Enough To Fix It.

The poll also shows that 43 percent of voters consider illegal immigration to be a “very serious” problem.

A minority of respondents to the telephone and online survey, only 32 percent, said illegal immigration is “not a serious problem,” and nine percent said it is “not at all serious.”

In July, a Morning Consult poll revealed that American voters who say they are independents are divided almost evenly on whether Republicans or Democrats can be trusted to handle immigration issues — 35 percent said Democrats versus 34 percent who said Republicans are better suited to deal with it.

A Democratic lawmaker issued a startling warning to government officials involved in “illegal” deportations that they “will not be safe” from future punishment when Donald Trump is no longer president.

“If you are a US government official and you are deporting Americans be warned,” Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego tweeted early Thursday. “When the worm turns you will not be safe because you were just following orders. You do not have to take part in illegal acts ordered by this President’s administration.”

If you are a US government official and you are deporting Americans be warned. When the worm turns you will not be safe because you were just following orders. You do not have to take part in illegal acts ordered by this President's administration. https://t.co/BLq48HRkbH — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) August 30, 2018

Gallego’s comments go beyond those of other Democrats, even those who’ve called for confronting Trump administration officials in public over immigration policies.

Chris Crane, the president of the National ICE Council, which represents thousands of ICE employees, accused Gallego of inciting violence against them as they "enforce the nation's laws and keep our communities safe."