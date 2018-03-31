Pippa Middleton’s Father-In-Law Arrested For Allegedly Raping A Teenager

Pippa Middleton may have only married her husband, James Matthews, last year but she’s already being dragged into some of the Matthews family drama.

According to The Sun, Middleton’s father-in-law, David Matthews, was just arrested for allegedly raping an underage girl in France in the 1990s.

Matthews was arrested on Friday night in Paris, under the suspicion that he attacked a teenager sometime between 1998 and 1999 while visiting the country for pleasure. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1