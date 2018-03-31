True Pundit

Pippa Middleton’s Father-In-Law Arrested For Allegedly Raping A Teenager

Pippa Middleton may have only married her husband, James Matthews, last year but she’s already being dragged into some of the Matthews family drama.

According to The Sun, Middleton’s father-in-law, David Matthews, was just arrested for allegedly raping an underage girl in France in the 1990s.

Matthews was arrested on Friday night in Paris, under the suspicion that he attacked a teenager sometime between 1998 and 1999 while visiting the country for pleasure. – READ MORE

