WATCH: Joy Behar Says Melania Trump Deserves No Sympathy Because She Is ‘A Birther’

Many liberal celebrities derive pleasure from mocking and attacking President Donald Trump, his family and his supporters, but one who seems positively gleeful in doing so is Joy Behar, one of the co-hosts of ABC’s “The View.”

According to The Daily Caller, the media-obsessed Stormy Daniels controversy was a topic of discussion on Wednesday’s program, and nearly all of the co-hosts expressed their sympathy for the first lady as it is likely painful for her to have this alleged affair constantly featured front-and-center and pushed heavily by the media.

Except for Behar, who stated, “We can’t really like her 100 percent because she is a birther like her husband. I interviewed her on my HLN show and we made news on that because I asked her, ‘Do you think Obama was born in this country?’”

Behar added that Melania claimed former President Barack Obama “was not born in this country.” – READ MORE

