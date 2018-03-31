Jimmy Carter suggests the US wanted a ‘jerk’ in the White House

Former President Jimmy Carter suggested he thinks President Trump is a “jerk.”

During an interview Friday on CBS’s “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert, Carter was asked if he thinks the U.S. wants a “jerk” for president.

“Apparently, from this recent election year. I never knew it before,” Carter quipped.

The 93-year-old told Colbert that “to tell the truth” is one characteristic any president should have, adding that his mind was changed lately in a subtle nod to the Trump presidency.

