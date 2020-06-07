Pink Goes After MAGA: You’re Not American If You Support Trump

Pop star Pink has gone after the tens of millions of President Donald Trump’s supporters, saying that their vision for the country doesn’t represent the true America. “That’s your America,” she said.

Pink made her comments in a 30-second video posted to Twitter in which she questioned whether President Trump’s supporters are real patriots or even true Americans.

“How can anyone call themselves a patriot or an American if you re-elect a president that doesn’t govern, respect, or represent half of our country?” she said. “That’s not America. That’s your America. That’s not America.” The sentiment seems eerily similar to what Joe Biden faced backlash for when he told radio host Charlamagne the God “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

She also claimed that some Americans “worship” the Confederate flag, “which is not our flag and it never will be.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --