In Rare Statement, Soros Denies Paying Protesters To Riot

Following accusations that paid protesters are hijacking the George Floyd protests and inciting riots, George Soros’ Open Society Foundation has issued a rare statement claiming that he – nor anyone else, is funding the chaos.

Introducing the statement, Spokesman Michael Vachon writes:

Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms are being used to spread the now familiar and thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory that George Soros and the Open Society Foundations are paying people to protest, in this case over the murder of George Floyd. We are appalled by this attempt to delegitimize the genuine outpouring of anger and concern from people in the U.S. and around the world.

Open Society’s statement claims that “We abhor violence of any kind, and will not allow the destructive acts of a few to distract us from the crucial work of coming together and forging a better future for all of our neighbors.”

Soros then claims that the Open Society Foundation nor “any other” are funding protests.

“Those protesting the death of Mr. Floyd and police brutality across the nation do so out of a deep and abiding concern for their country; they don’t do so for pay from these foundations or any other, as some cynics claim. Such assertions are false, offensive, and do a disservice to the very bedrock of our democracy, as enshrined in the First Amendment.”

Many began to question whether the protests have an organized, staged component after piles of mysterious bricks were discovered in major protest towns, and a video of what appears to be an organizer paying a protester emerged. – READ MORE

