‘Best Friend’ of NYPD Bomber Was Obama Intel Aid With Ties to CAIR and Soros

You’ll want to grab a (Molotov) cocktail and sit down for this Obama tale.

Perhaps you’ll recall the news story of two well-to-do lawyers caught supplying leftist rioters with Molotov cocktails Saturday night. They were later seen tossing the bombs inside a police car, according to authorities.

For this material support of terrorism, which to now has been a serious crime in the America after 9/11, the female attorney, Urooj Rahman, was allowed to post bail and be put on house confinement pending her trial.

Former Obama intelligence & Pentagon official Salmah Rizvi ensures $250,000 bail for “best friend” Urooj Rahman, arrested “for throwing a lit Molotov cocktail through the window of an NYPD vehicle.” https://t.co/fRXaqvPgXG — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) June 3, 2020

Rizvi, who bailed out her “best friend,” is a former Obama White House intelligence analyst who reportedly worked for the NSA, the State Department, and the Pentagon. She was an Islamic outreach coordinator for the Obama Administration. Her college was paid for by Paul Soros, George’s brother, and by the Council On American Islamic Relations (CAIR) through the Islamic Scholarship Fund. – READ MORE

