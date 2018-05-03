Photoshopped Pic of Kanye and Obama is Best Thing You’ll See All Week

Following the recent historic summit between the leaders of the two Koreas — which South Korean President Moon Jae-in credited to President Donald Trump — talk began to surface of Trump receiving a Nobel Peace Prize for potentially bringing peace, stability and possible reunification to the Korean peninsula.

Supporters of Trump being considered for the prize point out that the Nobel Prize committee gave the prestigious award to former President Barack Obama simply for being elected.

Now factor in the recent “awakening” of rapper Kanye West — who appears to have rejected the lockstep closed-mindedness of liberals and progressives and embraced independent thought, to include an expression of admiration and support for Trump.

All of that and more came together in the form of a hilarious meme that was shared Monday on Twitter by conservative author and radio host Larry Elder with the tag line “Excuse the interruption …”

The photo-shopped picture shows West superimposed next to Obama while the former president was delivering a speech to the United Nations General Assembly. – READ MORE

