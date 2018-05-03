Meet the U.S. Army’s new Ground Mobility Vehicle

The U.S. Army has a new set of wheels. It’s called the Ground Mobility Vehicle and it’s designed to shuffle airborne troops from a drop zone in a hurry with a 2.0-liter DOHC twin-turbocharged diesel engine buried beneath all that armor plating.

Mechanically speaking, the GMV is based on the General Dynamics Flyer Advanced Light Strike Vehicle. A heavy-duty four-wheel-drive system allows the GMV to travel across terrain few, if any, other vehicles could. Want some examples of its capabilities? The GMV can scale a 60-degree hill and roll through to 30 inches of water, the Military Times reported. It also has a 55.5-degree approach angle and 53.1-degree departure angle. By comparison, the most off-road-worthy Jeep Wrangler, the Rubicon, has a 44-degree approach angle and a 37-degree departure angle. A limited slip-front differential and a limited-slip locking rear differential provide increased mobility.

The 2.0-liter bi-turbo engine provides a top speed of 95 mph, and it can go 300 miles before it’s ready for fuel. Inside, the GMV will carry nine troops, including the driver, enough for an entire airborne infantry squad. Like the soldiers, the GMV can be airdropped from a transport plane or helicopter; it fits inside of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter.

As for armament, two weapons stand ready: an M-2 .50 caliber heavy machine gun and an M240 medium machine gun. – READ MORE

