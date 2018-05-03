Facebook Submits to Political Bias Audit Amid Allegations of Censoring Conservative Voices

Following a tumultuous month for Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the social media company plans to hire outside advisers to conduct legal audits of its potential bias of conservative voices and its impact on minority communities, according to an exclusive report from Axios.

This initiative follows allegations and concerns of bias voiced by conservative publishers, as well allegations of discrimination by minorities.

During a House Judiciary hearing on April 26, Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs cited an original study by The Western Journal that outlined Facebook’s news feed algorithm change in February that resulted in conservative sites falling in the rankings of the most engaged pages on the platform while left-leaning outlets rose.

More recently, social media personalities and Trump supporters Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson — professionally known together as Diamond and Silk — appeared before a House Judiciary Committee to address their accusations that Facebook had limited the reach of their content. – READ MORE

