PHOTOS: #WalkAway from Democrats Rally Draws Hundreds of Patriots, ‘We Love America and Trump’

The gathering at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC, on Saturday was a stark contrast to recent rallies where people dressed in black and held signs disparaging President Donald Trump and members of his administration.

The #WalkAway rally featured a sea of red, white, and blue-clad participants, waving flags, wearing Make America Great hats, and even pussy hats made infamous during the Women’s March were transformed into bright red, Trump-supporting headgear.

The success of a weekend of events to support Trump and Republicans ahead of the midterm elections on November 6 even impressed Brandon Straka, the former Democrat who launched the #WalkAway movement five months ago when he posted a video on his Facebook page urging others who are fed up with the failed policies and mob rule mentality of today’s Democrat Party to leave it.

“We planned a really, really amazing weekend that we hope is going to wake a lot of people up — open a lot of people’s eyes,” Straka said, adding that, no, he could not have imagined celebrating at Trump International Hotel with hundreds of other #WalkAway liberals and the conservatives who support them, dubbed #WalkWiths, on the eve of the march and rally. – READ MORE