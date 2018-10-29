Obama calls on Americans ‘to fight the rise of anti-Semitism’ after synagogue shooting

Former President Obama called for Americans “to fight the rise of anti-Semitism” after a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh left at least 11 people dead and others wounded.

“We grieve for the Americans murdered in Pittsburgh,” Obama said on Twitter Saturday evening. “All of us have to fight the rise of anti-Semitism and hateful rhetoric against those who look, love, or pray differently.”

“And we have to stop making it so easy for those who want to harm the innocent to get their hands on a gun,” the former president added.

Obama’s remarks came hours after authorities say a gunman opened fireat the Pittsburgh-area Tree of Life Synagogue Saturday morning. – READ MORE