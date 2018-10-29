DESPERATE DEMOCRATS: Obama Rips Trump For Leaving Cell Phone ‘In Golf Cart’

Obama cited Hillary’s secret home brew email server to accuse Republicans of trying to “scare the heck out of people before every election.” And he also mocked Trump about a recent New York Times story that Russia and China listen in on Trump’s cell phone calls.

“in the last election, it was Hillary’s emails. ‘This is terrible’ … ‘This is a national security crisis,'” Obama said in a Michigan gym.

“They didn’t care about emails and you know how you know? Because if they did, they’d be up in arms right now that the Chinese are listening to the president’s iPhone that he leaves in his golf cart,” he said.

Trump, however, said the Times report is not true, and blasted The Times for “fake news.”

The New York Times has a new Fake Story that now the Russians and Chinese (glad they finally added China) are listening to all of my calls on cellphones. Except that I rarely use a cellphone, & when I do it’s government authorized. I like Hard Lines. Just more made up Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

“The New York Times has a new Fake Story that now the Russians and Chinese (glad they finally added China) are listening to all of my calls on cellphones. Except that I rarely use a cellphone, & when I do it’s government authorized. I like Hard Lines. Just more made up Fake News!” he wrote on Twitter.- READ MORE