Photos surface showing mock assassination of President Trump at Dem lawmaker’s fundraising event

An Illinois lawmaker has apologized after photos from his fundraising event showed attendees simulating an assassination of President Donald Trump.

Photos taken at a fundraising event for Illinois state Sen. Martin Sandoval (D) showed one attendee pointing a fake gun at another attendee wearing a Trump mask and traditional Mexican clothes. The person wearing the Trump mask is seen grasping his chest implying that he have been shot.

According to WCIA-TV, Sandoval hosted the fundraising event Friday night in Winfield, a suburb of Chicago. Donors paid a minimum of $250 to attend the event, which was hosted at a golf club.

It’s not clear if Sandoval knew about the pictures when they were taken, but Sandoval is pictured with the man who held the toy gun in the controversial pictures. – READ MORE

