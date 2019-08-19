Democrat Rep. Haaland: Antifa Are ‘Peaceful Protesters’ Trying To Protect Portland From ‘Terrorism’ (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Debra Haaland (NM) proclaimed on Sunday that far-left extremist group Antifa consists of “peaceful protesters” who are just trying to protect Portland from “domestic terrorism.”

Haaland’s remarks came in response to a tweet from President Donald Trump, who wrote on Saturday: “Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an ‘ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.’ Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!”

Trump’s tweet came as Antifa members descended on Portland for clashes with other protest groups, including the right-wing “Proud Boys,” and law enforcement over the weekend. – READ MORE