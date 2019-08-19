Failed Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams Claims Trump Is a ‘Racist’ Who ‘Does Not Value Humanity’

Former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams (D-Ga.) claimed that President Donald Trump is a “racist” who places no “value” in “humanity.”

During a Sunday interview with ABC’s “This Week,” Abrams — who lost her 2018 gubernatorial bid to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) — was asked if she believed the president was “a white supremacist or a racist.”

Abrams said that she has said that Trump is a “racist” before and went on to say that he does not “value Americans” or “humanity” itself.

“I have said many times he’s a racist,” claimed the former Georgia House minority leader. “But, more importantly, he does not value Americans and he does not value humanity.” – READ MORE