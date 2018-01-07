Photos: Street Artist Trolls Golden Globes with ‘We All Knew’ Artwork

Street artist Sabo has apparently trolled Hollywood celebrities arriving for Sunday night’s Golden Globes in Los Angeles with artwork implying that many of them knew about widespread allegations of sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry, and did nothing to act.

Photos posted on social media show the art, which consists of several pieces including a mock poster featuring this year’s Globes host, late-night host Seth Meyers, as well as a fake “Stop” sign that urges a stop to “Pedophiles,” “Perverts,” and “Rapists.”

The art also includes a bench that had been modified to include a photo of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein dressed as a god-like figure, an apparent reference to actress Meryl Streep calling the producer “God” during an acceptance speech at the 2012 Golden Globes. Weinstein has since been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, including several A-list actresses. (BREITBART)

Harvey Weinstein is an American film producer and executive who gained fame producing independent films as co-founder of Miramax Films and The Weinstein Company. In October 2017, The New York Times and The New Yorker reported that dozens of women accused Weinstein of sexual abuse over a period of at least 30 years. More than 80 women in the film industry subsequently accused Weinstein of such acts. Weinstein denied “any non-consensual sex”.

Shortly after the news broke, Weinstein was dismissed by The Weinstein Company, and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and other professional associations. Criminal investigations into complaints from at least six women are ongoing in Los Angeles, New York City, and London.

The scandal triggered many similar allegations against powerful men around the world, and led to the ousting of many of them from their positions. It also led a great number of women to share their own experiences of sexual assault, harassment, or rape on social media under the hashtag #MeToo. The scandal’s impact came to be called the “Weinstein effect“. (WIKI)