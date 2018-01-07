Here’s What John Kelly Had To Say About Trump’s ‘Really Smart’ Tweets

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly had sparse words for President Donald Trump’s tweet storm about what a genius he is Saturday morning.

Tidbit: Chief of Staff John Kelly told reporters that he had *not* seen the president's tweets yet from this morning- we read them to him. He responded, "Ok" — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) January 6, 2018

White House reporters pressed Kelly for a response on a series of Trump tweets in which the president declared he was "like, really smart" and a "stable genius." When he told them that he had yet to see them, reporters explained what Trump said, prompting the chief of staff to respond with "Ok."

“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart,” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning.

Trump accused Democratic opponents of his presidency and “the fake news mainstream media” of trying to use mental health questions to challenge him as they did with Ronald Reagan.

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

"I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star, to President of the United States (on my first try)," Trump wrote. "I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!"