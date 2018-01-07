In a Classic Mattis Moment, He Exposed His 3-Word 2018 Plan for ISIS in Afghanistan

On Friday, Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis took questions from the press in the hopes he’d be able to answer as many as possible.

When asked for a description of what can be expected in 2018 regarding ISIS in Afghanistan, Mattis responded with only three words.

“We’ll fight them,” he said.

In April, the United States dropped the Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), commonly known as the “Mother of All Bombs,” on ISIS fighters in Afghanistan. (IJR)

Hundreds of ISIS fighters had just been chased out of a northern Syrian city and were fleeing through the desert in long convoys, presenting an easy target to U.S. A-10 “warthogs.”

But the orders to bomb the black-clad jihadists never came, and the terrorists melted into their caliphate — living to fight another day. The events came in August 2016, even as then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was vowing on the campaign trail to let generals in his administration crush the organization that, under President Obama, had grown from the “jayvee team” to the world’s most feared terrorist organization.

“I will…quickly and decisively bomb the hell out of ISIS,” Trump, who would name legendary Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis as secretary of defense, promised. “We will not have to listen to the politicians who are losing the war on terrorism.”

Just over a year later, ISIS has been routed from Iraq and Syria with an ease and speed that’s surprised even the men and women who carried out the mission. Experts say it’s a prime example of a campaign promise kept. President Trump scrapped his predecessor’s rules of engagement, which critics say hamstrung the military, and let battlefield decisions be made by the generals in the theater, and not bureaucrats in Washington.

At its peak, ISIS held land in Iraq and Syria that equaled the size of West Virginia, ruled over as many as 8 million people, controlled oilfields and refineries, agriculture, smuggling routes and vast arsenals. It ran a brutal, oppressive government, even printing its own currency. (FOX NEWS)