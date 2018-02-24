PHOTOS: Melania Shines In Black And Gold Dress Greeting Australian Prime Minister

Melania Trump stunned in a black and gold dress Friday as she greeted Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy Turnbull at the south lawn of the White House.

The first lady was all smiles as she posed in the black coat dress that went down to her knees and was adorned with metallic gold buttons and ribbons along the collar and body of her dress. – READ MORE

