Ivanka Wows In South Korea Ahead Of The Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony (PHOTOS)

Posted on by
Ivanka Trump dined with South Korean President Moon Jae-In and first lady Kim Jung-sook on Friday, opting to wear a black dress and curl her hair for the occasion.

 

Thank you President Moon and First Lady Kim for your warm hospitality and the very special dinner at the historic Blue House, marking the start of our visit to South Korea. #PyeongChang2018 #WinterOlympics 📸: EPA & Reuters

The first daughter looked gorgeous as she dined at the Presidential Blue House. She completed the gorgeous look with black tights and black high heels. – READ MORE

