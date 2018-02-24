Politics World
Ivanka Wows In South Korea Ahead Of The Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony (PHOTOS)
Ivanka Trump dined with South Korean President Moon Jae-In and first lady Kim Jung-sook on Friday, opting to wear a black dress and curl her hair for the occasion.
The first daughter looked gorgeous as she dined at the Presidential Blue House. She completed the gorgeous look with black tights and black high heels. – READ MORE
The Daily Caller