Politics
PHOTOS: Melania Shines Into 2018 In Pink Metallic Dress
Melania Trump shined into 2018 Sunday night when she arrived for a New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, wearing a pink dress.
The first lady looked absolutely gorgeous in the short sleeve metallic dress that was covered in a floral print and went down just past her knees.
Melania Trump shined into 2018 Sunday night when she arrived for a New Year's Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, wearing a pink dress. [caption id="attachment_6090069" align="ali
The Daily Caller