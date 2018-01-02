Oregon Strikes Down Law Banning Self-Service Gas Stations… Residents Freak Out

People are raising cane on social media about a law in Oregon making it legal for citizens to pump their own gas.

A law passed through Oregon’s legislature in May and signed into law in June will allow counties with 40,000 residents or fewer to pump their own gas.

Oregonians are not pleased about the change.

The law, which takes effect Monday, has created a minor firestorm in rural parts of Oregon, where full-service gas stations have rued the day since 1951.

A local CBS affiliate in Medford, Oregon, asked its viewers on Facebook about the new law – the responses have ranged from anger to confusion.

“I don’t even know HOW to pump gas and I am 62, native Oregonian…..I say NO THANKS! I don’t want to smell like gasoline!” one woman wrote in a comment on a survey the new station posted Dec. 29. – READ MORE

