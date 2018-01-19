Politics
PHOTOS: Ivanka Grabs All The Attention In Pennsylvania In Glamorous Coat
Ivanka Trump grabbed all the attention Thursday when she arrived in Pennsylvania at Pittsburgh International Airport in a gorgeous camel-colored coat.
The first daughter looked glamorous in the long coat that hit just below her knees as she toured the H&K Equipment Company with her father, President Donald Trump. – READ MORE
Tiffany and Ivanka Trump sent everyone an extra bit of Christmas joy Tuesday.
The first half-sisters posted a clip on Instagram and Twitter of the pair lounging poolside at the Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
In the video, the Trumps — sporting the angel wing and halo filter — definitely looked like they were enjoying the sun, as they blew kisses to their followers.- READ MORE
