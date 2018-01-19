True Pundit

Politics

PHOTOS: Ivanka Grabs All The Attention In Pennsylvania In Glamorous Coat

Posted on by
Share:

Ivanka Trump grabbed all the attention Thursday when she arrived in Pennsylvania at Pittsburgh International Airport in a gorgeous camel-colored coat.

Ivanka Trump / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump introduces his daughter Ivanka to speak during a visit to H&K Equipment Company in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The first daughter looked glamorous in the long coat that hit just below her knees as she toured the H&K Equipment Company with her father, President Donald Trump. READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Tiffany and Ivanka Trump sent everyone an extra bit of Christmas joy Tuesday.

The first half-sisters posted a clip on Instagram and Twitter of the pair lounging poolside at the Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

❄️ @ivankatrump

A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on

In the video, the Trumps — sporting the angel wing and halo filter — definitely looked like they were enjoying the sun, as they blew kisses to their followers.- READ MORE

PHOTOS: Ivanka Grabs All The Attention In Pennsylvania In Glamorous Coat
PHOTOS: Ivanka Grabs All The Attention In Pennsylvania In Glamorous Coat

Ivanka Trump grabbed all the attention Thursday when she arrived in Pennsylvania at Pittsburgh International Airport in a gorgeous camel-colored coat. [caption id="attachment_6120726" align="alignn
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: