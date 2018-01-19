DNC Vice Chair: The Democratic Party is Open to Adopting Socialist Policies in 2020

Rep. Keith Ellison said that socialist groups like the Democratic Socialists of America had enhanced the Democratic Party during a recent interview.

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Vice Chair Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) said that groups like the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) “enhance” the Democratic Party and that Democrats would be open to adopting socialist policies in their 2020 platform during an interview with Yale’s The Politic.

The Politic asked Ellison how “organizations outside of the Democratic Party,” like DSA, would influence the leadership of the Democratic Party and how these groups would impact the Democratic Party’s platform in 2020.

Ellison concluded by saying that the Democratic Party would be willing to incorporate DSA-backed socialist policies in their 2020 platform after a debate took place. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, caused a stir on social media Wednesday when he posed with a book promoting the violent “Antifa” movement.

In a post on Twitter, Ellison said that he found the book “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook” at a Minneapolis book shop and said it would “strike fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump.”

At @MoonPalaceBooks and I just found the book that strike fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/r81nYoeqpL — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 3, 2018

“Antifa,” written by former Occupy Wall Street organizer and current Dartmouth visiting scholar Mark Bray, is promoted on Amazon as “a smart and gripping investigation … of the full history of anti-fascism from its origins to the present day.” The book’s Amazon page includes complimentary reviews by The New Yorker, The Washington Post and the San Francisco Chronicle. – READ MORE