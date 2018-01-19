New Nuclear 1st-Strike Option Now on Table for Trump

American plans for nuclear first strikes were once reserved for use in only dire circumstances, like an overwhelming conventional attack on mainland America or a particularly heinous state-sponsored act of terrorism.

With the world we live in, wars are now fought beyond the traditional air, land, and sea. This is what the Pentagon took into consideration when presenting President Donald Trump with an updated nuclear strategy.

Trump now has the option to approve a Pentagon draft authorizing the use of nuclear first strikes in the wake of cyber attacks, Newsmax reported Thursday.

This will allow the United States to deliver a game-changing response if sufficiently provoked.

The cyber attacks mentioned in the draft are not the simple email hacks and credit card thefts that make the news, but full-blown attacks on our infrastructure. Power grids, hydroelectric dams, hospitals, and military bases are now all connected to the internet and more vulnerable than ever.

A blackout may not seem deadly, but experts have projected up to a 90% fatality rate if the country’s entire power grid is ever fried. – READ MORE

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK sent out a false alarm about a North Korean missile launch Tuesday — days after a similar mistake caused widespread panic in Hawaii. The error was corrected within minutes.

An NHK alert reading, “It appears that North Korea has launched a missile,” was sent to app users just before 7 p.m. Tuesday (5 a.m. ET). A banner with similar wording appeared at the top of its website. The information was not released on the broadcasters TV channel, according to local reports.

Within five minutes, NHK deleted the push alert and stories related to the warning, and issued an apology on its website.

Seemingly due to the quick response from the broadcaster, there was limited social media commentary regarding the incident in Japan. It was not immediately clear what triggered the mistake. – READ MORE

The Hawaii emergency management employee who set off a statewide panic on Saturday morning by sending out a false alarm about an incoming ballistic missile has been temporarily reassigned, but there are no plans to fire him or identify him publicly, a state official said.

The employee, who has worked for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency for 10 years, sent the missile alert to cellphones across the state by picking the wrong option on his computer for a routine drill, and then confirming his choice, according to Richard Rapoza, the agency’s public information officer.

“We’re not going to take action till we have all the facts,” Mr. Rapoza said, adding that the employee has been temporarily reassigned to a part of the agency’s emergency operations center where he does not have access to the warning system. Mr. Rapoza declined to describe the employee’s new duties.

During the 38 minutes it took the agency to send a corrective alert rescinding the warning on Saturday, residents and tourists in a state that was already on edge over escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea frantically said their goodbyes and took shelter. Fear turned to anger when the alert turned out to be a false alarm.

Mr. Rapoza said he doubted that the agency would ever publicly identify the employee, who he said “feels terrible, as you can imagine.” – READ MORE

After Hawaii emergency officials confirmed that an alert about an inbound ballistic missile was a mistake, they said the employee who pushed the wrong button feels awful about the panic-inducing incident.

Vern Miyagi, who oversees the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (EMA), said at a news conference late Saturday that the civil defense employee who pushed the wrong button regrets what took place.

“This guy feels bad, right. He’s not doing this on purpose – it was a mistake on his part and he feels terrible about it,” said Miyagi in a press conference Saturday afternoon.

Miyagi, a retired Army major general, said the employee would be “counseled and drilled so this never happens again,” but he did not say whether there would be disciplinary measures.

Rather than triggering a test of the system, it went into actual event mode. He confirmed that to trigger the alert, there is a two-step process involving only one employee — who both triggers the alarm, then also confirms it.

“There is a screen that says, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?'” Miyagi said. The employee confirmed the alert, inadvertently causing a panic in a state already on edge over saber-rattling missile threats from North Korea. – READ MORE

On Saturday, an inbound ballistic missile alert hit Hawaii. At first, the people on the island were under the impression that it was not a drill. Forty minutes later, the alarm ended, and everything was okay.

While the majority of America attributes the colossal mistake to human error, Curtis blames the president.

This Hawaii missle scare is on YOU Mr. Trump. The real FEAR that mothers & fathers & children felt is on YOU. It is on YOUR ARROGANCE. HUBRIS. NARCISSISM. RAGE. EGO. IMMATURITY and your UNSTABLE IDIOCY. Shame on your hate filled self. YOU DID THIS! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 13, 2018

Curtis’s emotionally-propelled argument didn’t do her any good. Instead, it apparently blew up in her face. – READ MORE

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D) Politicizes False Missile Alert: “Our leaders have failed us. Donald Trump is taking too long. He’s not taking this threat seriously …”