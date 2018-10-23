Donald Trump Alerts Military: Migrant Caravan Now a National Emergency

President Donald Trump Alerted The Military On Monday, As The Caravan Of Migrants Crossed Into Mexico.

“I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy (sic),” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Must change laws!”

Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy. Must change laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

Every time you see a Caravan, or people illegally coming, or attempting to come, into our Country illegally, think of and blame the Democrats for not giving us the votes to change our pathetic Immigration Laws! Remember the Midterms! So unfair to those who come in legally. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S. We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

The president announced the news after the caravan that originated in Honduras swarmed over the southern Mexico border over the weekend, increasing to 7,000 people.- READ MORE