    Donald Trump Alerts Military: Migrant Caravan Now a National Emergency

    President Donald Trump Alerted The Military On Monday, As The Caravan Of Migrants Crossed Into Mexico.

    “I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy (sic),” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Must change laws!”

    The president announced the news after the caravan that originated in Honduras swarmed over the southern Mexico border over the weekend, increasing to 7,000 people.- READ MORE

