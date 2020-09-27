Philly Treasurer Indicted For Embezzlement & Using A “Sham Marriage” To Obtain US Citizenship

Like most Democratic-machine cities, Philadelphia has endured its fair share of corruption emanating from city hall. But this latest scandal is truly unprecedented – it’s almost like a prestige TV plot come to life.

Philadelphia City Treasurer Christian Dunbar is facing federal charges – and, if convicted, up to 45 years and $1.5 million fine – for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars from bank customers and also committing to a “sham” marriage to gain American citizenship.

The charges were unveiled by Attorney William McSwain on Friday. The prosecutor said Dunbar was arrested by FBI agents on Friday.morning. A local TV station pointed out that the charges facing Dunbar are unrelated to his work as treasurer.

Philly Mayor Jim Kenney says Dunbar, who is originally from Liberia, and reportedly a descendant of American abolitionist Harriet Tubman, has been fired as city treasurer, and the inspector general will begin a “thorough review” of Dunbar’s office. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --