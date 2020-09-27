Leftists Boo President Trump as He Pays Respects to Justice Ginsburg

Share:

A group of leftist protesters booed President and First Lady Melania Trump as they visited the Supreme Court on Thursday to pay their respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week.

The crowd of leftist protesters booed as Trump appeared at the Supreme Court and chanted “Vote Him Out!” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.