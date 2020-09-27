Leftists Boo President Trump as He Pays Respects to Justice Ginsburg

A group of leftist protesters booed President and First Lady Melania Trump as they visited the Supreme Court on Thursday to pay their respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week.

WATCH: Chants of “vote him out!” as President Trump and the First Lady pay their respects to the late Justice Ginsburg on the steps of the US Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/5MN1VO7fLd — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 24, 2020

The crowd of leftist protesters booed as Trump appeared at the Supreme Court and chanted “Vote Him Out!” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --