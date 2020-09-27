Black Lives Matter Activist Arrested for Using $200,000 in Donations to Buy a House

he FBI arrested a Black Lives Matter activist on fraud and money laundering charges after it was discovered he used donations raised for the group on Facebook for a variety of personal items.

It’s unclear if any of the $466,000 raised by Sir Maejor Page, 32, went to any charitable of philanthropic endeavor at all.

Page was apparently a familiar face in Atlanta where he led several protests against the death of George Floyd. He was arrested in Toledo, Ohio, where he had purchased a $112,000 house.

Fox News: Page founded Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta in 2016 and this year took in more than $466,000 in donations in June, July and August, Desorbo said.

“In sum, Page has spent over $200,000 on personal items generated from donations received through BLMGA Facebook page with no identifiable purchase or expenditure for social or racial justice,” he said.

The FBI in Toledo said Page pledged to use those donations “for George Floyd” but instead used the money make purchases related to food, dining, entertainment, clothing, furniture, a home security system, tailored suits and accessories. – READ MORE

