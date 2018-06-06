Philadelphia mayor: Trump is a ‘scary guy’ with ‘his hands on the nuclear codes’

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) slammed President Trump as a “scary guy” on Tuesday, saying he is frightened that Trump has access to the nuclear codes.

“The guy is just a scary guy,” Kenney told CNN’s John Berman on “New Day.” “Hopefully by the time he’s gone, we can recover from this mess, but this is a bad time in our country.”

“I’m frightened about the fact that he has his hands on the nuclear codes. He threatens to annihilate North Korea,” he continued.

“He’s going to meet with Kim Jong Un about one week from today, so the hands on the nuclear codes and annihilating North Korea doesn’t seem like an imminent issue over the next seven days,” Berman responded.

“But over the next couple of hours that could change,” Kenney replied.

The mayor’s remarks come after Trump disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from the White House on Monday, citing players’ protests during the national anthem. – READ MORE

