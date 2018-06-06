Denver nightclub offers free drinks ‘forever’ to man shot after FBI agent dropped gun while doing a back flip

A Denver nightclub has offered “complimentary drinks forever” to a man who was shot when an FBI agent accidentally dropped his loaded gun while doing a back flip.

A video of the incident shows the off-duty agent dancing and doing a back flip at Mile High Spirits, when his gun fell from its holster. As he was picking it up, it appears to discharge, shooting a fellow clubgoer in the leg.

The club was immediately evacuated, and the victim was hospitalized with a “good prognosis,” according to local Fox News affiliate KDVR.

The club released a statement saying that the incident was “shocking.”

“It is shocking that the only shooting to ever occur at our establishment came about as a result of an FBI agent entering our distillery tasting room carrying a loaded firearm without our knowledge, in violation of our rules,” the statement read.. – READ MORE

