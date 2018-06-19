True Pundit

Politics Security

Kris ‘Tanto’ Paronto Gives the Clintons a Belated Father’s Day Message They Won’t Soon Forget

Posted on by
Bill Clinton tried to sneak a Father’s Day Twitter post past Kris Paronto, Benghazi survivor and American hero.

Clinton was pontificating the negatives about President Trump’s immigration program, then he got kicked upside the head.

In epic fashion.

And Hillary too.

