Kris ‘Tanto’ Paronto Gives the Clintons a Belated Father’s Day Message They Won’t Soon Forget

Bill Clinton tried to sneak a Father’s Day Twitter post past Kris Paronto, Benghazi survivor and American hero.

Clinton was pontificating the negatives about President Trump’s immigration program, then he got kicked upside the head.

In epic fashion.

And Hillary too.

What about the fathers who died in Somalia due to your F’d up politics and the fathers your wife left to die in Libya …. you know..those fathers that were US citizens 🇺🇸. You two are the worst kind of human scum🖕🏼@HillaryClinton #HillaryForPrison #noairsupport #noC130 https://t.co/kxx9t3BP8H

— Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) June 19, 2018